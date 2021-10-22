Arrest Made Regarding Shots Fired At Ridge & Elm

An arrest has been made in connection with an incident of shots being fired near the intersection of Ridge and Elm streets in Greenville on Tuesday.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman said Kenny R. Monroe, Jr, age 30, of Greenville, was taken into custody for alleged aggravated discharge of a firearm.

It is alleged Monroe fired two shots from a gun shortly after 4 p.m. this past Tuesday.

It is believed one of the shots struck a camper shell on a truck which was travelling on South Elm Street at the railroad tracks. The camper shell was damaged, but no one was hurt.

Chief Workman stated the police department has received no information if the other shot struck anything.