Arrests Made For Vehicle Thefts & Burglaries

Greenville police have been busy this week investigating car thefts and vehicle burglaries that occurred last weekend.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman reports three Greenville residents have been arrested.

Ashley A. Rice, age 31, faces two counts of alleged theft over $500 and less than $10,000, for the theft of two cars. She is also charged with burglary, residential burglary and unlawful possession of a debit card.

Louis J. White, age 54, has been charged with alleged theft of not more than $500 and residential burglary. Lisa A. Eddington, age 55, is charged with residential burglary.

Police report the residential burglary allegedly occurred in the 400 block of South Elm Street. Chief Workman said stolen items were allegedly found in the stolen vehicles, when they recovered, and in the residence.