Aviston Man Injured In Cumberland County Accident

An Aviston man and another motorist were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County Thursday.

State Police report 69 year old Larry D. Schneider, of Aviston, was eastbound on Interstate 70 in Cumberland County in a tractor trailer while 53 year old Mohammad Ahmed Kahn, of Michigan, was eastbound in the same location, also in a tractor trailer. For unknown reasons, Schneider’s truck struck Kahn’s truck. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.