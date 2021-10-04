BCSD Organizes High Risk Team

A Bond County High Risk Team has recently been organized, based out of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh said the team is made up of deputies who undergo a minimum of eight hours of training each month on a volunteer basis. Leitschuh said the department has access to various resources, such as SWAT teams, but having a high-risk team locally eliminates wait times.

Team members have been training with the Centralia High Risk Team. Sheriff Leitschuh is impressed with the county team’s commitment.

According to Leitschuh businesses have stepped up to donate to the team. He said Donnewald Distributing, Bradford National Bank, Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home, and The Zone have all chipped in to help purchase equipment needed by the team.

