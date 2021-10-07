BNB Hosting Free Shredding & Recycling In Greenville

Bradford National Bank is hosting a free secure shredding and recycling day this Saturday, October 9.

The shred truck will be at the bank in Greenville, 100 East College Avenue, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Many items can be recycled, however, Bradford National Bank recommends the secure destruction of financial documents such as cancelled checks, bank statements, tax files, old bills and investment statements.

Shred workers will be able to remove boxes and bags from vehicles. Items will be shredded on-site.