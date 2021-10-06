Bond County Property Taxes Sent Out

Bond County real estate tax bills were mailed over the weekend by the county.

Treasurer Colleen Camp advised the online tax payment option is now open on her website, BondCountyIL.com/ treasurer.

Payments can also be made at the office, 206 West Main Avenue in Greenville, can be placed after hours in the secure black drop box outside the county office building, and can be paid at Greenville banks.

Treasurer Camp suggests tax payers review their bills and if they have any questions they should call her at 664-0618. Pertinent information is on the back of the bill.

The first installment of taxes is due November 16 and the deadline for the second installment is December 16.