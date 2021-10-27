Bond County Recovery Council Shares Info On New Programs

In the most recent Bond County Recovery Council Meeting, Coordinator Toni Randall reported a positive response to the Recovery Month activities in September. About 120 people attended the Overdose Awareness event held on the courthouse lawn on August 31, along with several other resident’s utilizing the information at the library.

Valerie Rasche from Chestnut’s Regional Leadership Council-Bond County presented information on the adolescent brain and how anxiety hijacks the brain. A similar presentation will be provided to Bond County students during Red Ribbon Week.

Michelle Miller, director at Prairie Counseling Center and Josh Hill, Chief Deputy @ Bond County Sheriff’s department, updated the council regarding the new “moving FORWARD (Focused on Recovery, Wellness, Acceptance and Reaching Dreams)” program that they have teamed up to provide to those facing incarceration at the Bond County Jail. The two reported that it seems to be a success with several inmates seizing the opportunity. Michelle also shared that she and Rebecca Klitzke would be certified Mental Health First Aid instructors for youth and adult respectively by the end of December and would like to have at least one class of each/month.

The Bond County Recovery Council’s mission is to empower the Bond County communities to support prevention and recovery through awareness, policy, education, stigma reduction and access to quality services. Zoom meetings will continue monthly on the 2nd Wednesday at 10 am with the next one being November 10th.

For more, you can find the Bond County Recovery Council on Facebook.