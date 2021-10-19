Carlyle Lake Main Dam Bridge Deck Closure

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the previous closure of the Main Dam bridge deck was cancelled from October 17, 2021 through October 22, 2021. The new date for the Main Dam bridge deck closure will begin on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The work will include an annual inspection to ensure the integrity and increase the longevity of the structure. The work is expected to last through Friday, October 29, 2021.

Many visitors use the existing Main Dam Road for recreational opportunities. During this time frame, pedestrian traffic will be restricted across the Main Dam bridge deck. The East and West Main Dam service roads will remain open for visitors wishing to enjoy walking, running or bike riding.

Visitors should also consider using the Carlyle Lake Bike Trail located around the lake and through the City of Carlyle.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.