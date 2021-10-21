Halloween Movie Saturday In The SMART Center

It’s Halloween season and you can get in the mood by seeing a movie at the SMART Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Elaine McNamara, SMART Center director, said the event is sponsored by HSHS Holy Family Hospital. The movie shown will be “Hotel Transylvania”, which McNamara called a modern classic. She also pointed out that movies look great on the digital wall in the SMART Center. Admission is free and snacks will be available for purchase.

Click below to hear more:

The SMART Center is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Second Street and Main Avenue in downtown Greenville.