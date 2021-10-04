Celebrate “Do Something Nice” Day At The Library Tuesday

It will be nice for you to visit the Greenville Public Library Tuesday, October 5.

Library Director Jo Keillor said October 5 is “Do Something Nice” Day and the library will be doing just that. Patrons can draw an envelope on Tuesday, which will contain an amount of money – ranging from 15 cents to $5. That amount will then be applied to the patron’s account. The funds can reduce the amount you may owe in fees, or you can continue the theme of doing something nice by forwarding your amount to someone else’s account.

The library is open Tuesday from 10 to 11:50 a.m. 1 to 4:30 p.m.