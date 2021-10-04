Celebrating National 4-H Week With Open House Events

4-Hers in Bond and Clinton counties will join the 6 million other youth currently in 4-H in celebrating National 4-H Week Oct. 3-9. 4-H youth development programs provide hands-on learning activities for more than 20,000 youth in Illinois and are assisted by more than 3,000 volunteer adult leaders.

Every county in Illinois has a 4-H program operated through University of Illinois Extension. 4-H club membership is open to youth aged 8 to 18 (ages 5-7 are Cloverbud members). The new program year began Sept. 1, and new clubs are forming in this community now.

Bond County will host a 4-H open house on Oct. 6, at Bond County Fairgrounds from 2-6 p.m. For questions, or more information, call the Bond County Extension Office at 664-3665.

Clinton County will host their 4-H open house on Oct. 10 at Northside Park in Breese from 1-4 p.m. For questions, or more information about Clinton County 4-H call the 526-4551.

The open houses are for any youth ages 5 to 18 (as of Sept. 1) who are interested in learning more about 4-H, or current members who want to stop by and join in the fun.

Click below to hear some 4-H Week greetings from local 4-Hers!

