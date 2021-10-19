Chapman Bros. To Play Senior Center Fundraiser

The Bond County Senior Center is having a fundraiser event this Sunday, October 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. oat the center along East Harris Avenue in Greenville.

Money raised will be used to provide meals

Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti said the event includes live music, activities and a meal. She said the goal is to raise about $6,500 which would feed 100 seniors for a month. The Chapman Brothers band will perform. A dinner will be served, along with ice cream. You can dine in or carryout. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music. Admission is free and dinners cost $8.

Click below to hear more:

Marti said there are individuals who feel they cannot afford the cost of meals.

Click below to hear her comments:

The Chapman Brothers play on the senior center parking lot 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, and food will be served from 4 to 6 p.m.