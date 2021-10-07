Charges Filed In Accident Involving Triple Fatality

Charges have been filed in Madison County regarding an accident that took place on August 13, 2021. At 7:43 that evening, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a serious accident at the intersection of Bethalto Road and McCoy Road, outside the Bethalto city limits in the Fosterburg area. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The occupants of one vehicle, 55 year old John A. Cafazza, 52 year old Melissa R. Cafazza, and 12 year old Dominic J. Cafazza, all of Bethalto, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver, and sole occupant of the other vehicle involved in the accident, 18 year old Blake A. Jones, of Worden, was taken to a St. Louis area hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked with the accident reconstruction team, the Madison County Coroner’s office, and the Illinois State Police crime lab to investigate the collision.

As a result of that weeks-long investigation, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office has announced numerous charges against Blake Jones, including three counts of alleged Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death; three counts of alleged Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death; and three counts of alleged Reckless Homicide.

Bond for Blake was set at $1 million and he was scheduled to turn himself in Thursday.