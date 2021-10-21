Childcare Workers Recruitment Event Saturday

In response to a shortage of licensed childcare workers in Bond County, the newly-formed organization, known as the Greater Greenville Childcare Council, is hosting a workshop Saturday, October 23 to recruit more childcare workers.

It is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Attendees will hear about licensing standards for childcare facilities and in-home childcare, and receive tips and resources for pursuing a small business as a licensed in-home provider.

The workshop is free and open to all Bond County residents.

To register for the workshop, RSVP to Laura Schaub at laura.schaub@greenville.edu.

For more information about the Greater Greenville Childcare Council contact Mark Sargis at 664-1644, extension 230 or e-mail him at msargis@greenvilleillinois.com.