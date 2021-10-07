Citizens Talk Future Of Greenville In Town Hall

The Greenville City Council conducted a town hall meeting last week which attracted approximately 50 people.

The session was designed to talk about the future of the city.

Mayor George Barber opened by saying he wanted the ideas shared to be bigger than we might be able to accomplish in our lifetime. He said the city needs energy givers, not energy takers. He said the city needs to look at renewable energy, high speed internet, community values, curb appeal, and schools in the city.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Councilman Kyle Littlefield talked about the downtown area, Councilman Bill Carpenter addressed the Interstate 70 corridor, and Councilman Ivan Estevez presented his initiative for a volunteer group to explore maintaining and improving the city.

The majority of the visitors who spoke commented about businesses.