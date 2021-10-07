Convenient Care Consolidates With Health Center

HSHS Holy Family Convenient Care is consolidating with HSHS Holy Family Health Center at 201 Healthcare Dr., MOB C, in Greenville, Illinois.

HSHS Holy Family Health Center now has expanded hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. – noon. The office welcomes walk-ins (for HSHS Medical Group patients and non-patients) and same-day appointments for conditions like allergies, minor injuries/cuts, rashes, headaches/migraines, pink eye, earaches or sprains and strains. Use MySpot™ to reserve a walk-in appointment online and skip the waiting room.

For an appointment with HSHS Holy Family Health Center, please call 618-664-1380 or schedule online at HSHSMedicalGroup.org.