County Board Acts On Highway Matters & Holidays

The Bond County Board took care of several matters for the highway department at its first meeting for October.

Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle presented information on a four-ton recycler hot box unit. He said the machine will allow old hot mix, used to patch roads, to be reheated and used in the future.

Pestle reported it would make patching roads easier in the winter time.

The board approved purchasing the hot box from CMW Equipment of St. Louis for $38,500. It includes a dual axle trailer so the box can be pulled behind a truck.

Four resolutions for county aide to assist in paying for highway projects were approved.

All are for culvert replacement.

Three of them are in Shoal Creek Township, two on Round Prairie Lane and the other on Elevator road.

There is also a resolution for a Bond County project, replacing a culvert on Hunter School Avenue, near the Mulberry Grove Road.

A special use permit was granted to Timothy Pride and Jamie Joplin to keep an existing doublewide manufactured home on their property to care for a family member.

The county government holiday schedule for fiscal year 2022 was approved by board members. The county follows the calendar established by the court system.

The county buildings will be closed Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, and also closed Monday, December 27 for the observance of Christmas Day.

Since New Year’s Day is on a Saturday, it will be observed on Friday, December 31.