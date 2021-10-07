County Board Creates Small Business Grant Program

At Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, the board voted to create a Small Business Grant Program to assist county businesses that have been adversely affected by CIOVID-19.

The county has allocated a total of $200,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds for grants, to provide relief from the affects of the pandemic. Half of that amount is set aside for businesses in the tourism industry and the other half is for all other small businesses.

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said the program will be for businesses in Bond County still in need or want of aid. She said two tax returns will be required so the county can compare then to see an actual loss. Grant recipients will funded up to the maximum amount of the loss, minus any previous COVID funding received.

There is no minimum amount for the grants. The maximum is $25,000.

To be eligible, a business must have been open prior to January 1, 2020 and still be open.

Business owners can contact Camp at 664-0618 for more information.