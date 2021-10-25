County Board Discusses Cyberliability

The Bond County Board was visited Tuesday night by an agent from one of its insurance carriers.

Kevin Kern from Snedecker Risk Management reported things have changed regarding cyberliability coverage. He said all cyberliability insurers in the marketplace, within the last nine months, have collectively agreed this is the new standard for cyber coverage. He said individuals hacking into systems are the reason. He said the issue has already impacted southern Illinois.

Kern advised the board it needs to make changes by April to continue to have cyberliability coverage. Three items need to be addressed; encryption, staff training, and multi-factor authentication.

Scott Wight is the county’s information technology director. He does not know how much it will cost to complete the three items, but indicated there will be a lot of labor cost.