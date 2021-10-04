County Board To Meet Tuesday

The Bond County Board meets Tuesday, October 5, at 9 AM in the courthouse.

The agenda includes the appointment of someone to fill a county board vacancy due to the recent death of Frank Lucco. According to the agenda, the Bond County Democratic Central Committee has recommended Joe Whalen.

Also on the agenda are items from the zoning and highway departments, the holiday schedule, a Public Building Commission report, and an insurance update.

The county board members will meet as the Special Service ambulance District Board, following the first session. The agenda includes ordinances for a tax rate, budget and appropriations, and the levy.