Davis To Be Inaugurated As 13th GU President

Another major event in the history of Greenville University occurs Friday, October 29.

Suzanne Davis will be inaugurated as the 13th president of the institution in a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in the Crum Recreation Center on campus.

She has served as acting president since May of 2020, replacing Ivan Filby, who stepped down. She was officially named president on January 21 of this year.

Davis, a graduate of Greenville University, previously served the university as executive vice president, vice president for university relations, dean of the Briner School of Business and its chief legal officer.

The inauguration ceremony is part of a weekend of Homecoming events October 29-31. The ceremony will include addresses from four speakers.

The speakers and ceremony serve to highlight and reaffirm the university’s goals and Davis’ vision for the institution and her presidency.

GU is practicing standard COVID-19 safety protocols during all homecoming activities.