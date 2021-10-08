Fall Opportunities At Carlyle Lake

Fall is a beautiful time to enjoy the outdoors! Carlyle Lake’s fall opportunities will keep you busy the entire season! Enjoy the cool fall temperatures with family and friends while roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over a crackling campfire. Carlyle Lake offers opportunities at several campgrounds that stay open for fall camping. Dam West and McNair Campgrounds will be open through 12 p.m. Monday, November 1st, 2021. Boulder Campground will be open until 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 12th, 2021. Dam East and Hazlet State Park Campgrounds are open year-round.

No camper? No problem! Make it a day trip and come out to bike or walk the Carlyle Lake Bike Trail. Bring some food to enjoy a picnic at one of the day use areas located nearby. The Willow Pond Trail, Little Prairie Nature Trail, and Chipmunk Trail are short, easy hiking trails that are great to take the kids on. Who knows what kind of wildlife you will see while exploring these areas!

Head to Carlyle Lake on Friday, 15 October and Saturday, 16 October for a variety of family- friendly fall events. The weekend kicks off with the 2021 Haunted Trail from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The fun begins at the Tractor Supply parking lot with a hayride down to the Little Prairie Nature Trail where ghost and goblins await. Parking is available at the Carlyle McDonald’s. Admission to the trail is $9 per person. All proceeds will support the 2022 Fireworks Spectacular.

The festivities continue Saturday, 16 October. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in cooperation with the City of Carlyle and the Carlyle Street Fair Committee, are preparing for a day filled with fun fall activities. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Carlyle Street Fair Committee “Pick of the Patch” fall festival will be held at Dam West Day Use Area. The festival will include craft and food vendors. In addition, the City of Carlyle Pumpkin Patch will be set up in the Dam West Day Use Area. This annual event includes children’s activities such as pumpkin painting, crafts, and bounce houses. The day ends with the second evening of the 2021 Haunted Trail from 6:30p.m.-10:00 p.m.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.