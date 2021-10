The Greenville Comets’ football team is playing at Vandalia Friday night and Comet fans can help with a special program.

Peoples State Bank is sponsoring Nourishing Greatness Night. Nourishing Greatness is a weekend backpack program for athletes who need a little help on weekends.

Fans are asked to bring a food donation comparable to the price of admission. Items accepted include food that does not require refrigeration such as granola bars, oatmeal, individual fruit containers and canned pasta.