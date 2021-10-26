GHS Students Present “The Importance Of Being Earnest”

Greenville High School students have been hard at work since early September preparing their fall play. The production this year is “The Importance of Being Earnest”, which you can see Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20.

Director Austin Kastl told WGEL the play is a Victorian farce by Oscar Wilde, who is famous for making fun of Victorian manners and the aristocracy.

We also spoke with two of the cast members, Than Williams, who plays Jack, and Friedrich Peters, who plays Algy. Their characters each fall in love with different girls, but they’re both pretending to be the same person, which leads to many misadventures.

Kastle introduced the rest of the cast, including Abigail Borwick as Cecily, Colten John Trapp as Dr. Chasuble, Katelyn Ridens as Gwendolen, Rose Timmerman as Lady Bracknell, Fowler Neeley as Lane, Matriccs Green as Merriman, and Mollie Kate Mifflin as Miss Prism.

The crew includes assistant director Katie Peppler, Reece Elam, Courtney Evans, Clayten Gan, Elusha Golovay, Rydia Kennedy, Caitlin McPeak, Wesley Sussenbach, Emily Thomason, Grace Leonhard, Paige Mathias, Mia Emken, and Brooke Turley.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” is Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20, at 7 PM in the GHS auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students, and free for children five and under. Tickets are available now at Meraki Florist in Greenville, in the Greenville High School office, or at the door.