GPD Investigating Shots, Vehicle Thefts & Burglaries

Greenville police received a call at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday of shots being fired near the intersection of Elm and Ridge streets.

Police responded to that area and upon investigation found a discharged shell casing.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman told WGEL a Greenville man contacted the department Wednesday morning.

He reported the camper shell on his truck had received damage. It was confirmed the man was driving in the area where the shots were reported, and he heard a noise but thought it was his vehicle going over the railroad tracks.

Workman said police now believe the camper shell may have been struck during the incident.

The police chief advised there have been no reports of injuries stemming from the incident.

Police continue their investigation.

Greenville Police are also investigating reports of two vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries which occurred over the weekend in the center of the city.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman stated there are three suspects.

According to Workman, the two cars stolen over the weekend were recovered in the city and police found stolen property in them. It is believed those items were from the vehicle burglaries, the chief reported.