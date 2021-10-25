Greenville FFA Second In Section Contests

The Greenville FFA Agriculture Sales Team placed 2nd at the Section 19 Agriculture Sales Contest in Brownstown. The whole team made the top 10 individually. Jack Wall took 2nd place, Ryan Lehn 7th, Aubrey Wall 9th, and Shelby Bone 10th. Members took a written test, competed in a group activity to prepare for a sale of Livestock wormer and then each did an individual sale presentation for a wormer.

The Greenville FFA Landuse Team placed 2nd at the Section 19 Landuse Contest, hosted by the Kaskaskia College Agriculture Department in Dix. Individually Jack Wall was the 2nd place Individual overall and Bryce Siebert was 10th overall. Other team members included Hailey Bohn, Josie Maples, Will Desherlia, and Alyssa Rehkemper. Students had to identify the soil characteristics and then determine the conservation, home and septic use of that soil.