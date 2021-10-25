Greenville Knights Of Columbus Elects New Officers

The Greenville Knights of Columbus Council #11707 has recently elected new officers.

Jim Pollman is now the grand knight with Kent Thole, deputy grand knight; Cory Elam, chancellor; Brad Wade, financial secretary; Allan Davis, treasurer; Bill Beckert, recorder; Ted Thies, lecturer/advocate; Jeff Goggin, warden; Bryan Marcoot, inside guard; Rich Morgan, outside guard; and trustees Dave Tabor, Joe Whalen and Randy Alderman.

Following the retirement of Alan Hunter, Father Jeffrey Stone was installed as pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He is serving as the new chaplain of the Greenville Knights of Columbus.