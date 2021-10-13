Greenville Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Information has been received on a car-motorcycle accident that occurred near Pocahontas last Sunday at 1:55 p.m.

The motorcycle driver, Henry A. Metzger, age 36 of Greenville, was seriously injured, according to a Bond County deputy, and was taken to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for treatment.

The driver of the car was Christopher Parr of Shawnee Lane, Pocahontas.

According to the deputy investigating the accident, Metzger’s motorcycle was travelling behind the Parr car on East Johnson Street.

Parr slowed to make a turn onto Old National Trail and at the same time Metzger was attempting to pass the car.

The units collided, with Metzger being thrown from the motorcycle.

Citations were issued to Metzger for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to give right of way while passing.