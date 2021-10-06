Greenville Presbyterian Church Announces Daycare Plans

The Greenville First Presbyterian Church will soon be the site of a new daycare in Greenville.

It has been announced the church recently reached an agreement with a daycare provider that will utilize the church building.

The church has also hired an architect and awarded a bid for renovations required before the daycare can open.

While a timeline has not been finalized, church officials hope the daycare will be in operation later this year.

A board of directors, formed in August and comprised of church members, the daycare operators and concerned citizens, will have the duty to oversee daycare operations.

Bev Schmidt and Allyson Loucks, two members of the board, who also belong to the church, are excited about the project. Schmidt sees this as a great opportunity for the First Presbyterian Church to help the community. Loucks said it is fortunate the church has space to accommodate the daycare.

At this time, projections are for the new daycare to serve 65 to 75 children.

Greenville has been without a large daycare in the city limits since the end of last year.

The Greenville City Council and Bond County Board have earmarked American Recovery Plan funds for the opening of the new daycare.