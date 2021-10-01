Greenville TIF District Extension Update

The City of Greenville’s quest to get all taxing districts in support of extending the Downtown TIF or Tax Increment Financing District is nearly completed.

Greenville Economic Development Director Mark Sargis tells WGEL that boards from eight of the nine districts in the city have agreed to provide letters of support.

The city is waiting for the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education to vote on the matter. It was on the school board’s agenda at a meeting last week, but was tabled for further research into the topic.

A special meeting may be held by the Unit 2 board.

Greenville is seeking to have the current Downtown TIF District expanded 12 years to 2041. The district is set to expire in 2029.

A developer has expressed interest in a development on the northeast corner of the downtown square, but has indicated having the TIF in place for a longer time is essential.

The extension of the TIF is a legislative matter. Sargis said the taxing districts’ letters of support will be presented to Senator Jason Plummer and Representative Blaine Wilhour, in hopes they will file legislation for the district’s extension. Both the Senate and House must approve.

Taxing districts that have approved letters of support include the Kingsbury Park District, the Bond County Senior Center, the City of Greenville, the County of Bond, the Greenville Airport Authority, the Greenville Fire Protection District, Central Township and Kaskaskia College.