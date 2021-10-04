GU Purchases Watson’s Building

Greenville University has purchased the Watson’s Drug Store building at 214 West Main Street in downtown Greenville.

The building has been vacant since November 18, 2020 when the business closed after 139 years at that location.

Greenville University President Suzanne Davis spoke about the purchase last Thursday during a City of Greenville town hall meeting. She said the university hoped another business would come here, but in lieu of that, the university purchased it because seed needs to fall on good soil. Davis said the building is a landmark and the university plans to renovate the storefront. She also said GU would love to hear ideas for the building and welcomes additional investors.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

President Davis’ email address is suzanne.davis@greenville.edu.