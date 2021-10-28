Halloween Activities This Weekend

Halloween is this Sunday and towns in Bond County are allowing trick-or-treating that night.

In Greenville hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and younger.

Trick or treat hours at other locations are 5 to 8 p.m. in Mulberry Grove, Pocahontas, Sorento. Pierron and Smithboro; and 6 to 8 p.m. in Keyesport.

A trunk or treat event will be at the Smithboro Fire House Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be a Trunk or Treat at the Bond County Fairgrounds Friday, October 29, from 5 to 8 PM. Activities will include hayrides, bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, and obstacle course, and food trucks.

Keyesport’s annual Halloween Parade is Saturday at 2 p.m. Entries should line up at the firehouse at 1 p.m.

Pocahontas will host a trunk or treat Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. on the downtown square. Free hot dogs, hot chocolate and candy will be offered.

Another trunk or treat will be at the Mulberry Grove Church of Christ parking lot Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Greenville trunk or treat is Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.