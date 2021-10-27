Health Board Talks COVID, Staff Raises

In their most recent meeting, the Bond County Board of Health heard an update on local COVID-19 statistics. For the period of October 10th through the 16th, a total of 816 COVID tests were performed. Bond County’s positivity rate is reported at 4.5%. From October 12th through the 19th, there were 40 new cases of COVID in the county.

The health department is now providing the Moderna booster dose to qualified individuals, as well as preparing for the approval of the Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine for ages 5-11. It is anticipated the vaccine will be available to residents early in November.

Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported the agency is exploring the possibility of providing monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID positive patients early in their illness. A meeting is scheduled with state leaders to begin development of this service for Bond County. Eifert stated that the idea for offering this through the home health program took form when Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, visited the health department on October 13.

In other business, Eifert reported that current cash on hand is $1,068,460, with several large receivables expected soon. The board examined several different scenarios for employee compensation in the new fiscal year. Ultimately, a 3% across the board raise was approved.