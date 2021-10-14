Highland Home Damaged By Fire

The Highland Fire Department was paged to a residential structure fire Wednesday at 12:21 PM in the 700 block of 12th Street in Highland.

Crews report upon their arrival they were met with fire coming through the roof. An aggressive fire attack contained the fire to the building of origin and prevented it from spreading to neighboring homes. Heavy fire was found throughout the entire attic space. The entire second floor of the home is considered a total loss and the first floor sustained extensive water damage. No injuries were reported at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The Highland-Pierron, Marine, Troy, Glen Carbon, St. Rose, Grantfork, and Sugar Creek Fire Departments provided mutual aid.