Historical & Genealogical Societies Annual Dinner & Program

The Bond County Historical Society and Bond County Genealogical Society are hosting their annual dinner-program Thursday, October 28 at the Bradford Room in downtown Greenville. Dinner is at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Richard Huston, Greenville University Department Chair of History and Political Sciences. He will address “Challenges and Benefits To Working in International Archives.”

A portion of the program will include Dr. Huston talking about his work with Latin America archives in Paraguay and Nicaragua. He will most likely review local history projects his students have completed at Greenville University.

The dinner-program is open to everyone. The meal will be catered by Joe’s Pizza and Pasta with tickets for $12 available at TNT RV & Generator, Will-o’-th’-Wind, and at the door.

Students attending for a class may arrive in time for the program only and there will be no entry charge.