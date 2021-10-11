Job Fair In Greenville Wednesday

Job seekers are invited to visit a Job & Career Fair at the SMART Center in downtown Greenville Wednesday, October 13.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Twenty-five businesses and organizations will be in attendance to greet visitors.

Interview sessions will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m., noon to 12:45 p.m., and 1 to 1:45 p.m. There will be a presentation on “How to Interview Effectively,” and Emily Siriani from MERS Goodwill will give resume pointers.

Employers are looking to hire housekeepers, CNAs, LPNs, administrative assistants, machinists, welders, warehouse support, engineers, mechanics, fiber installers, floral designers, analysts, accountants, drivers, carpenters and other positions.

The event is co-sponsored by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Greenville University, Greenville SMART, the City of Greenville, Kaskaskia College, HSHS Holy Family Hospital, and MERS Goodwill.