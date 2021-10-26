Junior High Math Students Learn “Banking 101”

Greenville Junior High math students in Terry Swalley’s classroom were provided meaningful, real-world connections to decimals and percentages recently.

The students were presented “Banking 101” by Chris Barth from Bradford National Bank.

Barth got the attention of the students by focusing on the prospects of buying a car, acquiring a hunting license, and building a new home to covey the basics of savings accounts, loans and interest rates.

Swalley said it is important for students to know the importance of what they are learning in the classroom, and how that knowledge can be used in everyday life.

Swalley and Barth plan to further the community partnership later in the year when students engage in their own version of the stock market game.