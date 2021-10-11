KC Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program Holds Pinning

The Kaskaskia College Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program held its 21st Annual Pinning Ceremony on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Life Long Learning Center located on the main campus.

Students Lauren Armstrong of Greenville and Anne Stellhorn of Waterloo were honored as Outstanding Students.

Pictured above are the graduates and instructors. Front row, seated (L-R) Lauren Armstrong, Greenville; Olivia Pittman, Collinsville; Téa Kruep, Breese and Kristen Paterson, Trenton Back row, standing (L-R); Jill Tally and Candace Sloat, KC DGMS Adjunct Faculty; Clayton Pavlotich, Troy; Sandra Schrage, St. Rose; Anne Stellhorn, Waterloo; Olivia Lasswell, McLeansboro and Cindy Hoffmann, KC DGMS Program Coordinator.