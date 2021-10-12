KC Dominates World Dairy Expo

For the third time in its history, the Kaskaskia College Dairy Judging team can add the title National Champions to its name as it netted first-place honors at the International Post-Secondary Dairy Judging Contest at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. KC won in commanding fashion defeating Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI) by more than 78 points.

KC was led by teammates Rosalee Zehr of Graymont and Addison Raber of Gridley, who finished second and third overall, respectively. The pair finished first and second individually in the Guernsey breed, and Zehr was also first in Holsteins while Raber won the Milking Shorthorn breed individually. Teammate Zach Paul of Worden finished ninth overall and first individually in Ayrshires. Zehr, Raber, and Paul were also honored as All-Americans. Chloe Haas of Mascoutah rounded out the team that Assistant Professor of Agriculture Aaron Heinzmann coached.

Heinzmann said he is very proud of these students and their dedication to excellence. “They persevered through some of the most difficult classes in recent memory to post incredible scores and win by a substantial margin,” said Heinzmann. “To see them reach one of their dreams is such a privilege and honor to see. Many thanks to Kaskaskia College for supporting our program, plus the many breeders throughout Illinois and beyond that have welcomed us for practices and been such gracious hosts.”

This is the program’s third National Championship and tenth national contest win. The team has also been invited to represent the U.S. in the Scottish Royal Highland Show. This is the seventh time a KC Dairy Judging team has received this invitation.

Practical Contest:

Pedigreed Heifers – 1st

Corrective Mating Management Scenario – 1st

Linear Trait Evaluation – 1st

Linear Trait Evaluation Individual Results – Addison Raber 1st, Cloe Haas 9th

Practical Contest Overall – 1st

International Postsecondary Dairy Judging Contest:

Ayrshires – 3rd team

Zach Paul 1st Individual

Brown Swiss – 2nd team

Rosalee Zehr 3rd, Zach Paul 5th, Addison Raber 7th Individuals

Guernseys – 2nd team

Rosalee Zehr 1st Individual, Addison Raber 2nd Individuals

Holsteins – 2nd team

Rosalee Zehr 1st Individual

Milking Shorthorn – 4th team

Addison Raber 1st Individual

Red & White Holsteins – 1st team

Addison Raber 2nd, Zach Paul 4th, Rosalee Zehr 5th Individuals

Placings

Rosalee Zehr 1st, Zach Paul 8th

Oral Reasons – 2nd team

Addison Raber 2nd, Rosalee Zehr 7th Individuals

Overall – 1st team

Rosalee Zehr 2nd, Addison Raber 3rd, Zach Paul 9th – All honored as All-Americans

In addition to the National Championship, KC freshman Nicolas Hammer from Florida was High Individual in the National 4H contest at World Dairy Expo, and two former KC Dairy Judging team members were honored as All-Americans in the 100th National Collegiate Dairy Judging Contest.