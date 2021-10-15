KC November 2021 Community Education Classes

Ready to try something new? Want to explore your creativity? Sign up today for one or more of Kaskaskia College’s November community education classes! November course offerings include:

11/01 and 11/08 – Computer Basics, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Salem Education Center

11/1 – Grapevine Wreath Snowman, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

11/2, 11/9, and 11/16 – Beginning Genealogy, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

11/2 – Painted Sign Design, 6:00-8:30 p.m., Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

11/4 – Grapevine Wreath Snowman, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

11/8 – Countertop Cooking: Soup and Bread Bowl, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

11/8 and 11/10 – Apple iPhone, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

11/8 – Floral Arranging, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Salem Education Center

11/9 – Underground Railroad in Southern Illinois, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

11/9 – Natural Gardening and Farming, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Greenville Education Center

11/9 and 11/16 – Barn Quilts, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

11/15 – Countertop Cooking: Dessert, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

11/15 – Pour Painting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Salem Education Center

11/16 and 11/23 – Beginning Scrapbooking, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

11/16 and 11/17 – Make Money with Horticulture, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

11/16 – Holiday Painted Sign Design, 6:00-8:30 p.m., Nashville Education Center

11/30 and 12/7 – Beginning Scrapbooking, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

11/30 – Natural Gardening and Farming, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

Kaskaskia College has announced its full lineup of fall 2021 community education offerings, with over 50 courses available. Read full course descriptions, costs, and additional information before registering at www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education.

Space is limited for all classes due to COVID-19 guidelines. All students must pre-register for classes.

Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Precautions include all participants wearing a mask indoors (regardless of vaccination status), proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the college’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and well-being.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education Department at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu.