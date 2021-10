Area children who like to color will be interested in an event going on at the Greenville Public.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the library is sponsoring a coloring contest for kids up to age 10. Age groups are 0 to 6 and 7 to 10 PM. You can find more details at the library or on their website, www.GreenvillePublicLibrary.org.

Find more information online at the library’s website, then click on “library announcements,” under the photo of the library.