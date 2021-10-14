KPD, KRP & Library Partner For Story Walk

Area youngsters and their parents are invited to participate in a special Halloween story walk next week.

Greenville Public Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL the Kingsbury Park District and local KRP program are partnering with the library to present the story walk at the Kingsbury Park District nature preserve Monday, October 18 – Monday, October 25. The book that you can read as you walk along is called “How Big Can Your Pumpkin Grow”.

Once again, the story walk is at the Kingsbury Park District’s Nature Preserve, north of Greenville along Iron Gate Trail.

It will be open during daylight hours October 18 through October 25.