Leaf Vacuuming Underway In Greenville

The City of Greenville’s fall leaf vacuuming program has started and will go through Friday, December 17.

Residents can rake leaves to the edge of the curb or yard so they can be reached by the vacuum truck.

Leaves should not extend into the street. Piles should be no higher than three feet and make sure there are no sticks or other debris in them.

The city has been divided into three sections for leaves to be vacuumed Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Monday area is west of Elm Street to the west edge of the city, and all areas south of Harris Avenue.

Wednesday the vacuum will be east of Elm Street and north of Durley Street.

The Friday area is east of Elm Street, south of Durley and north of Harris to Idler Lane and Green Gables.

Residents can also mulch their leaves, or bag them in paper bags for pickup by city crews. Bags can be obtained at no charge at the municipal building.

Burning leaves is allowed with a city-issued permit. This can be done Mondays and Thursdays, and the first and third weekends of the month from November 1 through December 31. No burning is allowed on legal holidays.

Burning permit applications are available at the municipal building or online at GreenvilleIllinois.com.