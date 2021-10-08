Library Crawl Underway Through October 17

The Greenville Public Library is participating in what is called a “Library Crawl” from now through October 17.

Jo Keillor, library director, said this is the third annual library crawl, sponsored by the Illinois Heartland Library System. You can stop in at the Greenville library and pick up a passport. 85 libraries are participating this year. If you visit at least five participating libraries, and bring your passport back to Greenville with you, you can select a book to keep.

For more information, call the Greenville library at 664-3115.