Library Hosting Special Owl Program

The Greenville Public Library is hosting a special program Tuesday, October 26 at the Bradford Room.

According to Library Director Jo Keillor, the program will focus on owls. She said Mark Glenshaw will present “Forest Park Owls: Hiding In Plain Sight” at the Bradford Room at 7 PM that night. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated. Space is limited so you may want to make reservations.

Once again, the owl program is this Tuesday. For more information or to sign up to attend, call the library at 664-3115.