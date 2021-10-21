Mask Lawsuits Consolidated

Last month, two sets of parents in Bond County Community Unit 2 filed complaints against the district and its superintendent regarding a requirement that students wear masks at school during the COVID-19 situation.

Another hearing in that case had been scheduled for Thursday in Bond County Circuit Court, but it was not held.

That is because that lawsuit has been included with a larger suit filed this week in Macoupin County Circuit Court by Greenville Attorney Thomas DeVore.

There are 146 school districts listed as defendants in that suit, in addition to the governor, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.

A hearing for a temporary restraining order is scheduled for November 5 in Macoupin County Circuit Court.