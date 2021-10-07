MG Village Board Talks Property, Federal Funds & Halloween

The Mulberry Grove Village spent a lot of time at its October meeting talking about property.

The board voted unanimously to purchase five lots, to the south and adjacent to the village hall.

The village will pay $22,000 for the land, pay the taxes this year of about $800, and provide the past owner up to 40 hours of help to clean up a building on one of the lots.

Mayor Cherie Henson announced the village has purchased the property at 502 West Taylor Street, through the county tax sale.

She said the village now would like to sell it to have the property improved.

The discussion focused on how to sell it, either through the appraisal process or seeking sealed bids.

More questions arose during the discussion, and the board will wait for additional information from its attorney before deciding which way to go.

It was reported the village has received the first allotment of federal American Recovery Plan funds. Including another payment next year, Mulberry Grove is to receive a total of $78,267.

The board wants to use the money to help pay for storm drain improvements. A report regarding the planned use of the money must be submitted by the end of this month.

Trick or Treat hours were set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31. A trunk or treat event is scheduled earlier the same day.