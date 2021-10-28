Military Moms Gearing Up For Care Packages

The Bond County Military Moms organization is making preparations for their annual care packages for soldiers program.

Military parents, if you would like your enlisted son or daughter to receive a care package, please email their name, rank, and exact address sent to BoCoNavyMom@gmail.com.

The Military Moms are also asking businesses to consider being a donation site for collection of items for the care packages.

Once the drop-off locations are established, they will be announced along with a list of items needed for the care packages.

Donations will be due on November 10 and care package assembly is scheduled for Saturday, November 13, at 9 AM at the Kingsbury Park District office.