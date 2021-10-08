Missouri Man Injured In I-70 Accident

A Missouri Man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-70 in Fayette County Thursday.

Illinois State Police report 39 year old Jason D. Blacksher, of Chadwick, MO, was eastbound on I-70 at milepost 60 near Vandalia when he left the roadway to the right and struck the end of a guardrail. The accident occurred at 8 PM.

Blacksher was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State Police charged him with alleged Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and issued a citation for alleged Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, No Valid Driver’s License and Improper Lane Usage.