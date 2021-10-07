Name The Best Pork Chop At IL School Concession Stands

By
WGEL
-

The Greenville FFA is calling everyone’s attention to an opportunity to recognize Wes Pourchot and his cookout crew for their support of the Bond County community.

The Illinois High School Association and Illinois Pork Producers are taking votes to recognize the best pork chop at a high school concession stand in Illinois.

The top four candidates in the Hampshire Region will go on to a state competition.

If you’d like to make sure Wes and Friends are among the chefs recognized, you can cast your vote through Friday, October 8, by clicking here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=U0ElQVSi9kaO23xMpN_wKXR_JFoTLiFCrf2JaJyrCjVUMk5HNjdPSVg1QUxFWlVLQ0dXM05aMlNJRS4u&wdLOR=cC9BFF40F-32CE-4976-ACCE-C8C1BEE7BC27&fbclid=IwAR11S_tj7dGlcxi6h8PCIM-vF8sXtOeJOIG0OKMrI-U3bt3YuUYLY0iLwZs

